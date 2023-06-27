PENN YAN — The $26 million capital project at the Yates County highway department site includes a contingency fund of more than $960,000 to cover possible unforeseen expenses.
During a special meeting Friday, the county Legislature authorized spending up to $300,000 of that fund to remove and replace unsuitable soil for the construction project.
Highway Superintendent Doug Rapalee fielded some questions from legislators at the meeting. The centerpiece of the project is a large, new building off Route 14A in the hamlet of Benton Center to house the highway department and emergency services office, and provide clinic space for the county public health department.
“We knew there would be some unsuitable soil before we even bid this project out,” said Rapalee, noting the bad soil was found during several borings and in test pits. “However, we have found more ... that was unanticipated. We budgeted $255,000 [from the contingency fund] for a worst-case scenario but we are asking for $300,000 to play it safe.”
Rapalee said the unsuitable soil will be removed and replaced with suitable/compactable fill, a mixture of soil and crushed stone. He said the unsuitable soil, which is not contaminated, will be taken to an undisclosed site and could possibly be used by the public including the Mennonite community.
The Legislature unanimously authorized the expenditure. The replacement soil is expected to cost $70 per cubic yard, which some legislators familiar with construction costs called a fair price.
Rapalee previously said the current highway facility, a hodgepodge of buildings that date to the 1950s and ’60s, is in poor shape and doesn’t meet the needs of today’s bigger highway equipment. In addition to the new building the project calls for a new fuel facility, demolition of some current buildings and rehabilitating others.