PENN YAN — In most years, a Yates County budget workshop would generally include legislators, department heads and perhaps a handful of interested residents.
This year, however, was different.
With the Legislature being asked to contribute $2 million for a fieldhouse at the Yates County Community Center, the legislative chambers were full Tuesday and the reaction boisterous when legislators unanimously backed the expenditure.
“The place went crazy,” said Steve Griffin, the county’s economic developer, who answered questions at the workshop with Brian Cunningham, owner of Penn Yan Plumbing & Heating. “We are very pleased the Legislature supported this first-of-its-kind project in the county.”
Griffin and Cunningham discussed the project at a Legislature meeting earlier this month. While the price tag is approximately $4 million, Griffin said Cunningham is working with local businesses — such as Knapp & Schlappi, Carey’s Lumber and others — and contractors to provide product and work at cost.
“When you consider that, it’s more like an $8-9 million project with in-kind services,” Griffin said.
The fieldhouse will be the second part of a potentially multi-phased project at the community center off North Main Street. The first phase saw completion of outdoor facilities including a basketball/pickleball court and playground, and a pavilion that is expected to be finished next year.
The fieldhouse will be near the current fitness center and used for indoors sports and events. Griffin said it will include two hardcourts, a large turf field, and walking track.
“We need to have investments like these. We need to have year-round recreational activities to improve the quality of life,” Griffin said. “We have a great quality of life here now, but we need to start adding some of the amenities that other communities have, such as Geneva, Seneca Falls and Canandaigua.”
Community center officials said about 2,000 people were using the facilities as of last year, but by building a fieldhouse that number could be 10,000 or more. Griffin and others pointed out the fieldhouse will be used not only for community center events, but ones involving the community at-large and other organizations.
“The team did a really good job explaining the rationale behind this project and why it is needed now, and the public was there in force,” Griffin said. “While the community center and fieldhouse will be in Penn Yan, this will be a countywide community center.”
The project has been approved for a $500,000 matching grant from the state Parks and Recreation office. The board of directors also has a community center building fund and pledges from local businesses, along with an ongoing public fundraising campaign.
Griffin said while the fieldhouse is a priority item, the overall community center project could include future phases such as an indoor swimming pool — which is lacking in the county now. However, he said such a project is likely years away.
“There is still more fundraising to do [for the fieldhouse], and we hope the Legislature’s support helps generate other support,” Griffin said. “We are really pleased the Legislature saw the benefit of this project and the need to do it now. Now it’s on us to make it happen.”
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the $2 million earmarked from the Legislature will come from a fund balance account.