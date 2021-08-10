PENN YAN — While there is some opposition, the Yates County Legislature will have a public hearing on a proposed local law to ban people from bringing weapons into county buildings, possibly by using metal detectors and/or security personnel.
By an 8-3 vote Monday, the Legislature scheduled the hearing for its Sept. 13 meeting.
Legislators Jim Multer, Terry Button and Rick Willson voted against the hearing. Legislators Bonnie Percy, Carlie Chilson and P. Earle Gleason were absent.
“I do believe we need to have some sort of security in our buildings, but we can do security in a far more passive way,” Willson. “These buildings belong to the people.”
“We can’t have security in every building,” Multer added.
The proposed law would ban weapons — including firearms, stun guns and “dangerous” knives, such as a dagger — from being taken into buildings owned, leased or operated by the county. Offenders could be fined up to $500 and/or face three months in jail.
Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock said county Administrator Nonie Flynn and other county officials will shape the proposed law before the hearing, but it isn’t intended to penalize someone who may have a pocketknife when they enter a building — although it could be confiscated and given back when they leave.
It is also not known where any metal detectors and security personnel would be, although it would most likely be at the county office building off Liberty Street. It could be similar to security at the nearby county courthouse.
Benton Supervisor John Prendergast, who also chairs the county Republican Committee and county Shooters’ Committee on Political Education chapter, opposed the proposed law Monday and in a meeting of the Legislature’s public safety committee last week.
“My concern is still related to cost. This is not going to be cheap,” Prendergast said. “I am afraid you are going down a slippery slope. We live in an open society and we have to trust our neighbors and friends to act as good, solid citizens. We can’t be everywhere 100 percent of the time.”
While some legislators didn’t say they supported the proposed law, they believe the hearing should be held to give more people a chance to comment.
“We should at least have the hearing to get more input from the community,” Tim Cutler said.
In other matter before the legislators:
• COVID-19 — Annmarie Flanagan, the county’s public health director, said there were seven new positive cases Monday. They are related to a spike in cases over the weekend, with Flanagan saying all the recent cases are among unvaccinated people.
“We believe the Delta variant is to blame,” said Flanagan, noting there are no recent fatalities and one hospitalization.
Flanagan said 56 percent of county residents are either fully or partially vaccinated. The county is not mandating mask use in county buildings at this time.
“We don’t feel the numbers warrant that now,” she said.
• REACCREDITATION — Peter Kehoe, executive director of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, presented a plaque to Sheriff Ron Spike for the county’s 911 Center being reaccredited for another five years.
Spike said the center first earned accreditation in 2006 and has been certified every five years since. Spike credited Chief Dispatcher Sandy Smith with achieving that goal, which includes the 911 Center meeting more than 70 standards for professionalism.