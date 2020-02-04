STARKEY — In what Yates County’s administrator called a “real game-changer” for the county, federal, state and local officials were on hand Monday to hear details on a $10.3 million grant that will help bring high-speed internet to homes, farms and businesses that don’t have it now.
The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service “ReConnect” program. County officials learned they were getting the grant in December but could not make an official announcement until a press conference Monday at Glenora Wine Cellars.
“The ReConnect program, and investments like these in Yates County, will increase access to opportunities across multiple sectors such as public safety, economic development, education and health care,” said Richard Mayfield, the USDA’s state director for rural development. “This will bring high-speed internet access to an area where it is desperately needed. Access to quality internet is a must today. If it’s not there, folks will look to go someplace else.”
In March 2018, Congress provided $600 million to the USDA to expand broadband infrastructure and services in rural America. That spawned the ReConnect program, and Yates County applied for a grant in 2019 with the help of Hunt Engineers of Rochester.
Yates County Administrator Winona “Nonie” Flynn set up a local broadband task force when she learned the money was available, leading to the grant application. Yates County, with a population of just over 25,000, was the only county in New York to be awarded a grant under the first round of ReConnect funding and one of only a handful of counties in the nation.
“This is a real game-changer for Yates County,” she said. “We are glad our voices here in Yates County were heard in Washington, D.C.”
Yates will use the grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-home broadband network capable of delivering speeds up to 1 gigabite per second. That also will be possible due to the county’s $2.8 million fiber-optic network and broadband infrastructure backbone, which recently was completed.
The county worked with Southern Tier Network and ECC Technologies on the fiber-optic network, part of a regional effort in the Southern Tier to provide high-speed internet to rural areas.
The $10.3 million USDA grant requires a match of nearly $3 million from the county. Doug Paddock, chairman of the Yates County Legislature, said the county can contribute that amount without bonding (borrowing) due to the county’s good financial standing, for which he credited Flynn — who also is the county treasurer.
“Nonie stepped up to the plate and hit a home run on this grant,” Paddock said.
The USDA grant is expected to improve internet access for an area of approximately 80 square miles of the county, including more than 2,800 rural households, more than 10 farms, several businesses and the Penn Yan and Dundee school systems. Officials said there is a five-year timeline for the project.
As part of the grant application, Flynn said she spoke to nearly 20 farmers in the county who are seeking better internet access.
“We consider electric service and water basic utilities. Now broadband access is,” she said. “For farmers today this is a need, not a want.”