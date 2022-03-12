GORHAM — Police believe a medical incident led to the death of a Penn Yan-area man Friday afternoon.
According to the Ontario County sheriff’s office, deputies responded to County Road 18 at approximately 12:45 p.m. to check on a report of a vehicle off the road. Roosevelt Collins, 82, of Benton, was found dead in his vehicle.
Part of the road was shut down for an hour while emergency personnel worked the scene.
The Gorham and Crystal Beach fire departments, and Canandaigua Emergency Squad, also responded.