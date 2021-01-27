PENN YAN — A Yates County man who shot and killed a dog on his neighbor’s property last year was sentenced to jail Tuesday.
District Attorney Todd Casella said Wayne Hoover, 35, of Jerusalem, was sentenced by Judge Jason Cook to 45 days in the county jail and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty. The sentence also includes five years of probation.
Hoover was arrested by a state Department of Environmental Conservation officer in February 2020, when he shot the dog off Prosser Road near Branchport. At that time, Hoover also was charged with discharging a firearm over a public highway, a misdemeanor.
Hoover was indicted by a county Grand Jury in March. The dog’s owner, Joseph Romer, contacted the Times about the case later that year and said the dog, a Husky, was on his father-in-law’s property at the time.
Romer has not returned subsequent emails from the Times after Hoover pleaded guilty in December. Hoover turned down an earlier plea deal, claiming the dog was aggressive toward children and animals, and came onto his property.
Casella said in addition to the jail time, community service and probation, Hoover is barred from owning firearms. Cook also issued a stay-away order of protection, barring Hoover from having contact with his neighbors.