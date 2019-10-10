PENN YAN — A Himrod-area man who beat up a man nearly three times his age during a road-rage incident will be going to prison.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said Nicholas Irwin, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in county court to second-degree assault. The charge is a class D felony.
Irwin is expected to be sentenced Nov. 6 by Judge Jason Cook to 3½ years in prison followed by three years of parole.
Irwin was arrested by Penn Yan police in June following a two-vehicle incident on Liberty Street in the village.
Witnesses told police that Irwin, a passenger in one of the vehicles, got out to confront the driver of a vehicle behind him while they were stopped at an intersection. Police said driver of the other vehicle was a 76-year-old man.
Police said Irwin kicked the other man’s vehicle, punched him in the face and head several times, and slammed the car door on the man’s legs when he tried to get out.
Penn Yan Ambulance personnel checked the victim at the scene. He suffered injuries including several cuts on his face and a broken tooth but did not need to be taken to a hospital.
Yates County deputies also responded to the incident.