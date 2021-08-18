PENN YAN — More than three years after beating and stabbing his mother that led to her death two months later, a Branchport man has taken a plea deal that still could result in spending the rest of his life behind bars.
Paul Khouzam, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Yates County Court to second-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30 by Judge Jason Cook to a prison term ranging from the minimum 15 years to life to the maximum 25 years to life.
Khouzam broke into the home of his 67-year-old mother, Dr. Magda Daoud, during the early-morning hours of Aug. 6, 2018 on Arrowhead Beach Road in Torrey. He admitted beating her with a hammer and stabbing her with a kitchen knife.
The incident happened about 4 a.m. The sheriff’s office received a call on the incident just before 6 a.m. and deputies arrived on the scene minutes later to find Khouzam walking on Arrowhead Beach Road, where police said he first confessed to the crime.
Deputies went to Daoud’s home and found her unconscious and bleeding in her basement. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and died in October at a Monroe County hospice facility.
On the evening before the crime, Khouzam was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Branchport as a mentally ill person, classified as a danger to himself and/or others. He was taken to the mental health unit at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, but released later that night and returned to his home.
Khouzam later drove to his mother’s house, leading to the altercation. After he was taken into custody, Khouzam confessed to police at the sheriff’s office — statements Cook was going to allow during a trial scheduled to start in October.
The guilty plea was in satisfaction of other charges Khouzam faced including burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and cruelty to animals. Deputies also found a small dog Daoud owned dead in the home.
Khouzam was incarcerated at the county jail for about eight months after his arrest. He was admitted to the Rochester Psychiatric Center in April 2019 after two psychiatrists deemed him an “incapacitated person,” but released from the facility in October 2019 after a doctor determined he was competent to stand trial.
During a suppression hearing in the case, two corrections officers at the jail testified that Khouzam talked to them about the incident, telling one officer “he just snapped” when his mother refused to give him her car keys. Another officer testified that Khouzam said he “was going to Philly to play in the NBA.”
Khouzam’s trial was delayed numerous times, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Khouzam’s court-appointed attorney, Robert Zimmerman, planned to use a temporary insanity defense at the trial.
“My experts were of the opinion that he did have a mental defect,” Zimmerman said after the guilty plea. “You would have gotten a contrary opinion from the DA’s experts. Really, an insanity defense is one the general public does not look on favorably.”
The sheriff’s office two lead investigators on the case, Pat Breuer and Arlyn Cunningham Jr., were in court for the plea. Cunningham is now retired.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella and Zimmerman agreed that a guilty plea was somewhat unexpected. Zimmerman said Khouzam recently brought up the possibility.
Khouzam, wearing shackles and a jail jumpsuit during the court proceedings, answered all of Cook’s questions with matter-of-fact yes or no responses. The only time Khouzam hesitated was when Cook asked him if he meant to kill his mother, but he eventually said yes.
Zimmerman said Khouzam has been taking medication at the jail and talking with a psychologist.
“Do I think this crime was the product of a mental disease or defect at the time? Yes, but the burden would have been on us to prove it,” he said. “I hope Paul gets the same treatment in prison he is getting in jail.”