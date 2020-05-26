PENN YAN — It may not warrant a big celebration, but the Yates County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol reached a milestone this year.
The patrol, which begins in earnest every Memorial Day weekend, is marking its 60th year. Sheriff Ron Spike said it began in 1960, using a wooden vessel made by the Penn Yan Boat Company that was primarily on Keuka Lake but taken to Canandaigua and Seneca lakes as needed.
The patrol expanded over the years. Today, the boats are Boston Whalers that are highly visible on all three lakes.
“The sheriff’s office takes its public safety mission very seriously, and the marked patrol boat is a public reminder of safety and that navigation laws are important,” Spike said. “We have often scheduled the patrol boat to be out at 4 a.m. when getting complaints of boats speeding down the lake at dawn, causing safety and unreasonable noise environments.”
The boats are provided to the county at no cost by the state Department of Parks and Recreation. The state agency reimburses the county for 50 percent of expenses.
Yates County covers 65 miles of shoreline on the three lakes. One boat is docked at different points on Keuka Lake, another is docked at the Navy facility in Dresden, and a third is taken on a trailer to Canandaigua Lake, where it patrols the south and east side.
“Keuka Lake is challenging to patrol for its unique Y shape, which makes it like two lakes,” Spike said.
He added that the patrol also has two personal watercraft (Wave Runners) used when reckless operation requires it.
“We have found it takes one to catch one,” he said.
The sheriff said the patrol takes a zero tolerance stand in three areas — noncompliance in wearing personal flotation devices (especially children under 12), boating while intoxicated, and reckless operation of a boat or personal watercraft.
Patrol officers often remind boaters that Keuka and Canandaigua lakes have special speed limits of no more than 5 miles per hour within 200 feet of shore. Most lakes in the state, including Seneca, have a limit of 5 mph within 100 feet.
Keuka and Canandaigua also have maximum speeds of 45 mph during the day and 25 mph at night. Spike added that his officers work closely with marine patrols in Steuben, Seneca, Schuyler and Ontario counties.
The Yates patrol handled 300 complaints last year, did about 2,000 boat inspections, issued 53 citations, made 92 warnings, made two boating while intoxicated arrests, and assisted 31 stranded boaters.
“Often, the patrol vessel is the ‘tow truck’ on the lake. They may also be the first to arrive when a boater, angler, skier or tuber have been injured,” Spike said, adding that each deputy and marine patrol officer is a trained first responder, equipped with an automated external defibrillator and also carry Narcan in case of a drug overdose. “They often assist in many other emergencies including search and rescue ... or recovery operations such as we had on Seneca Lake in April with the canoe mishap tragedy.”
Patrol officers also assess boating conditions after heavy rains, looking for large floating debris. They are also on the lookout for invasive species on boats.
Spike encourages people who see an emergency on the lake to call 911, and they can use a text tip system to anonymously report a crime or unsafe condition on the lake. That can be done by texting 847411 and using the keyword YATES.
“We have a dedicated marine patrol seasonal staff,” he said. “I also wish all lake recreational users a safe time, and stay healthy in this unusual pandemic year.”