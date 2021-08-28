PENN YAN — While Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn can mandate the return of face coverings in county buildings due to a COVID-19 resurgence, she isn’t doing so.
For now.
After much debate at a special meeting Friday, the county Legislature’s human services committee recommended discussion on the mask mandate go to the full Legislature. That will happen at a Sept. 7 special meeting.
“It’s such a sensitive issue, and as a courtesy I want to bring it to the full Legislature,” Flynn said after the meeting. “A lot of people in the community want to see what the county implements before deciding what they want to do.”
While Friday’s meeting was for the human services committee, the majority of legislators attended. Six members of the public spoke, with four urging county officials to not impose the mandate again.
Flynn, with input from Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock and the county public health department, instituted a mask mandate in the county buildings during a peak in the pandemic early last year. It was later rescinded when cases started dropping and the covid vaccine became widely available.
However, with cases back on the rise — largely due to the Delta variant — many counties in the state are revisiting the issue.
“Things were different last year, and it was the best recommendation at the time because there were deaths in the county,” Flynn said. “I want Legislature input this time and want the full board to hear from our public health director before making a decision.”
The Sept. 7 meeting will start in the Legislature chambers at 10:30 a.m. There will be in-person attendance and a Zoom/phone option, with details on the latter to be announced before the meeting.
Last week, Ontario and Wayne counties returned to requiring employees and the public to wear masks in county buildings due to increasing covid cases. That applies to all people, regardless of vaccination status.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors discussed the subject earlier this week, but did not pass a mandate after Vickie Swinehart — director of public health — recommended face coverings be required for all employees and people using county facilities.