PENN YAN — The Branchport man accused of killing his mother will be back in court later this month.
Paul Khouzam could plead guilty at that time, or Yates County Judge Jason Cook could set a trial date.
During a brief proceeding Tuesday in Yates County Court, District Attorney Todd Casella submitted a certificate of compliance in the case against Khouzam. The certificate is part of the state’s new discovery law for evidence in a case.
Khouzam, 38, faces charges of murder, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and cruelty to animals in the death of his mother, Dr. Magda Daoud, following an August 2018 incident at her home on Arrowhead Beach Road in Torrey, just north of Dresden.
On the evening of Aug. 5 , Khouzam was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Branchport as a mentally ill person, classified as a danger to himself or others. He was taken to the mental health unit at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan, but released later that night and returned to his home.
Sheriff Ron Spike said Khouzam drove to his mother’s home during the early-morning hours of Aug. 6 and gained entry by breaking a large window near the front door. Khouzam is accused of beating and stabbing his mother with a hammer and knife.
The alleged crime happened about 4 a.m.
The sheriff’s office received a call on the incident just before 6 a.m., and Spike said deputies arrived on the scene minutes later. Police found Khouzam walking on Arrowhead Beach Road.
Deputies went to the home and found Daoud unconscious and bleeding in her basement. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and underwent emergency surgery for head and upper body injuries.
Spike said deputies also found a small dog Daoud owned dead in the home.
Khouzam was charged with murder after Daoud, 67, died at a Monroe County hospice facility in October 2018.
Khouzam was incarcerated in the Yates County Jail for about eight months after his arrest. He was admitted to the Rochester Psychiatric Center in April 2019 after two psychiatrists deemed him an “incapacitated person.” He was released from the facility last October after a doctor determined he was competent to stand trial.
Khouzam seemed alert during Tuesday’s court proceeding and was talking with his court-appointed attorney, Robert Zimmerman. Zimmerman previously said he is not requesting any pretrial hearings.
Casella said he will not be seeking any hearings and is ready for trial.
Khouzam’s next court appearance is set for Jan. 28. Casella and Zimmerman may argue pretrial motions that day, and Judge Jason Cook could set a trial date.
Khouzam, who was on probation for charges in Schuyler County at the time of his arrest, is being held in the Yates County Jail without bail for violation of probation. His bail on the murder and other charges is $1 million cash or $2 million bond.