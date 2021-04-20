PENN YAN — The trial of a Dundee woman accused of killing her toddler son nearly two decades ago is scheduled to begin June 1.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella said pretrial motions in the Kelly Anderson case will be argued today in county court. The trial could last up to three weeks.
Anderson, 43, faces a second-degree murder charge in the August 2002 death of her 16-month-old son, Ethan Eslick. Anderson, then 24, was Kelly Axtell at the time.
Sheriff Ron Spike said Ethan was found dead by his mother and his body was sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The ruling on the cause of death, homicide by asphyxiation, came several months later.
Spike said while the criminal investigation at the time was extensive, no arrests were made, and it turned into an open cold case.
The sheriff’s office developed new leads in 2018, and state police and the FBI assisted in the case with forensic science and other technology. Casella also used legal and search warrant applications in the case.
In February 2019, Anderson and her boyfriend at the time of Ethan’s death, Ronald McGuire Sr., gave DNA samples following a court order. Casella presented the case to a county grand jury last year, and Anderson was arrested by the sheriff’s office in June.