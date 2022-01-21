PENN YAN — Some Yates County senior citizens living in run-down mobile homes will be getting a better place to live, thanks to a $700,000 state grant awarded to the Keuka Housing Council.
The grant was announced in a press release Thursday by the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul. It is part of $25 million in state funding going to numerous non-profits throughout New York.
Renee Bloom, executive director of the Penn Yan-based Keuka Housing Council, said the money primarily will go toward replacing six mobile homes in the county.
“We take dilapidated mobile homes in our area and replace them,” said Bloom, who wrote the grant request. “This keeps a lot of our seniors on their properties. I can tell you from experience some of the trailers we replace are in terrible shape.”
Bloom said this is the latest sizable grant the council has received over the last several years, including a $500,000 award. The council also receives state and federal funding to repair homes in the county, as well as for new septic systems and wells.
The state grants will help low- and moderate-income homeowners make repairs to their homes, and provide housing for military veterans and disabled homeowners. Other grants help first-time home buyers.
The Rochester-based Bishop Sheen Ecumenical Housing Foundation was awarded a $300,000 grant for the RESTORE program in Wayne County. The program helps senior homeowners with emergencies and code violations that pose a threat.
The Sheen foundation covers a 13-county area including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.