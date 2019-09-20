PENN YAN — A 25-year veteran of the Yates County Sheriff’s Office graduated from the FBI National Academy earlier this month.
Sheriff Ron Spike said Lt. Edwin Nemitz graduated Sept. 13 during the 277th session of the academy in Quantico, Va. He was among 256 law enforcement officers from every U.S. state and the District of Columbia. The class also included members of law enforcement agencies from 34 countries, five military organizations, and nine federal civilian organizations.
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, constitutional law, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records in their agencies to attend.
“On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions,” Spike said.
Nemitz, who has a degree in criminal justice from Finger Lakes Community College, joined the sheriff’s office in 1994 as a road patrol deputy. He was promoted to sergeant in 2001 and to lieutenant in 2014, overseeing the road patrol division. The Middlesex resident is a recognized police instructor at the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy.
FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony. Class spokesperson Angela Hawkins of the Brentwood (Mo.) Police Department represented the graduating officers.
FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training. Many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields.
Since 1972, academy students have earned undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered.
“Lt. Nemitz earned 17 college credit hours from the University of Virginia while at the intense academy training, and our agency looks forward to his continued supervisory and leadership role at the Yates County Sheriff’s Office,” Spike said.
More than 52,000 people have completed the academy since it began in 1935. It is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains new special agents and intelligence analysts.