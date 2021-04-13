PENN YAN — With one legislator saying it would be “foolish to wait,” the Yates County Legislature has approved a $1 million-plus contract as part of the county’s high-speed internet project.
At Monday’s meeting, the board authorized the agreement with New York Engineering Services for approximately $1.06 million. The firm will provide engineering and construction supervision for the $14 million project, which is being funded largely through a $10.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service “ReConnect” program.
The grant, which requires a county contribution of nearly $3 million, will help bring high-speed internet to homes, farms and businesses in unserved and/or underserved areas.
The project, one of the largest in county history, is expected to improve internet access for an area of approximately 80 square miles in the county. That includes more than 2,800 rural households, 10-plus farms, several businesses, and the Penn Yan and Dundee school systems.
The contract was approved by an 11-3 vote. Legislator Rick Willson suggested delaying the vote, saying he has spoken with state lawmakers about an agreement — reached as part of the state budget — that would see broadband service available to low-income New Yorkers for as little as $15 per month. While he did not name specific projects, Willson said Yates has been impacted before by other “tech projects” that ended up costing the county more money.
“We are ponying up $3 million in taxpayer money for this,” Willson said. “I don’t want the county to be on the hook for more money.”
Legislators Terry Button and Carlie Chilson also voted no, saying they shared Willson’s concerns and wanted to see other proposals.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the internet service provider the county wants to work with, Empire Access, backs the contract.
“It would be a disservice to the people of Yates County to delay this contract,” she said.
“This is the next step in this project,” Legislator Leslie Church added. “Why should our residents be set back by delaying this? It would be foolish to wait.”
“This engineering contract has nothing to do with future revenues. We will have to pay for these engineering services no matter what,” Legislator Tim Cutler said. “We won’t even start billing until a year or a year and a half from now.”
In other county matters:
• APPOINTMENT — The Legislature reappointed Amy Miller to a five-year term as commissioner of social services. Her term will expire in May 2026.