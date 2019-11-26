PENN YAN — It is no secret that Yates County is one of the hardest-hit areas in the state when it comes to drug addiction and overdose deaths.
That’s one reason why the small county, with a population of slightly more than 25,000, could become a national model in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
Yates is one of 16 counties in the state to get HEALing Communities funds as part of a research project through Columbia University. A team from Columbia’s School of Social Work will meet with community members, including the Yates County Substance Abuse Coalition, on Dec. 11 to discuss the study and funding.
“For a small county, we got hit really hard by the opioid epidemic,” said George Roets, the county’s director of community services and a coalition member, noting Yates County has been ranked second in the state for overdose deaths per 100,000 population. “We are not happy about that number, but we are certainly happy with an opportunity to address it.”
The meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Penn Yan United Methodist Church. The public is invited, and Roets said a meeting topic will be forming a community advisory board — likely including most or all of the county Substance Abuse Coalition — for the life of the grant.
Roets said the grant likely will cover four years and possibly exceed $1 million. The goal is to reduce overdose deaths in 16 counties in the state that averaged 28 deaths per 100,000 population in 2017, including Yates.
The study will include a county “hub and spoke” model, with the hub being Clifton Springs-based Finger Lakes Area Counseling & Recovery Agency (FLACRA), which has an office in Penn Yan. Roets said early funding through Columbia will fund two employees through FLACRA.
The spokes will include federally qualified health clinics, such as Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Community Health, as well as primary care professionals, emergency room staff at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital, staff at the Yates County Jail, and the local court system.
“Some of these spokes have been underutilized,” Roets said. “We would also like to involve our schools, law enforcement, local pharmacists, county coroners, and more.”
The studies will look at increasing the types of medicine to battle drug addiction, identifying people at risk, as well as more intervention and referral methods. It will also include increasing overdose education and Narcan distribution for community residents, and improving prescription monitoring and “drug take-back” programs.
Officials said if the studies are effective, they can be used as a national public health model for the epidemic. Roets said the Yates coalition has about 15 active members.
“The first meeting will be for people from Columbia to talk about their vision and how we will go from there. I really believe in serendipity, and this is serendipity because I don’t have to go out and find a community advisory board. We already have one with the coalition,” Roets said. “We will be working together to do something wonderful — save lives and reduce deaths.”