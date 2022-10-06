PENN YAN — Yates County will spend more than $330,000 on repairs near a road that has been partially closed since late March.
At a special meeting Tuesday, the county Legislature authorized City Hill Excavating to do repair work at 1861 West Lake Road in Jerusalem and nearby properties. The area near the road was damaged in an embankment slide on or about March 25.
City Hill was one of three local contractors submitting bids for the work. City Hill’s bid was $330,905. TRT Masonry checked in at $345,000 and Marchionda Excavating at $385,000.
County officials said since the issue constitutes an “emergency” requiring “immediate action,” the work can’t await competitive bidding. The lane of the road nearest the damage has been blocked to traffic for some time.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the repair was not budgeted, and the county will not be getting any highway aid from the state or federal governments for the work.
“The cause (of the damage) is still being investigated. However, the road needs to be repaired,” Flynn said. “The county doing the repair is by no means any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the county.”