PENN YAN — It is far from a done deal, but local school and public health officials are discussing surveillance testing of students for COVID-19 after the school year begins.
Annmarie Flanagan, Yates County’s director of public health, talked to the Penn Yan school board Wednesday.
“Many levels of acceptance are needed before this can be done,” she said. “The school board will need to approve it, parents need to approve it, and children need to be willing to be tested.”
In March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced $10 billion for states to help start surveillance testing in K-12 schools across the country. Flanagan plans to discuss the issue with the Dundee school board next week.
Flanagan said the benefits of surveillance testing include schools operating without disruption, and extracurricular activities — such as concerts, plays and sporting events — continuing.
“The best part of surveillance testing is it’s an oral swab of the cheek,” she said. “It’s much less invasive for children.”
School officials across the country are debating the subject of surveillance testing for students as COVID-19 cases rise among children, with vaccines for the youngest still months away. Millions of teens are heading back to school unvaccinated, although many schools are mandating mask use and social distancing.
Flanagan said each county in the state needs to have a plan in place if school boards, parents and children agree to the testing.
“There are many steps before this happens and if it happens,” Flanagan said. “I cannot stress enough surveillance testing is strictly a voluntary piece of the school plans related to this current pandemic.”