PENN YAN — The Yates County Republican Committee, at its Sept. 17 full committee meeting, elected officers for the next two years.
John “Jack” Prendergast was re-elected committee chairman, while Marsha Devine and John Socha were elected vice chairs. Penny Marchionda was elected secretary and Bonnie Percy treasurer.
The committee will have its annual dinner Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Benton Fire Department on Route 14A. The event was originally scheduled for Esperanza Restaurant.
The event will include a mix and mingle hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and program from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The keynote speaker is Nick Langworthy, chairman of the state Republican Party.
For tickets, contact Prendergast at johnycrepublicans@gmail.com.
There were boat flotillas for President Trump on Aug. 22 on Keuka Lake (more than 150 boats) and Canandaigua Lake (more than 300 boats).
The county Republican headquarters, at 14 Main St. in Penn Yan, is open for visitors until the Nov. 3 election.