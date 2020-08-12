PENN YAN — The Yates County Republican Committee, at its July 26 full committee meeting, endorsed the following candidates in the Nov. 3 general elections:
Donald Trump (President), Tom Reed (House of Representatives), Tom O’Mara (New York State Senate), Phil Palmesano (New York State Assembly), Judge Daniel Doyle (7th Judicial District, New York State Supreme Court), Ron Dailey (Yates County Coroner), Rich Lent (Jerusalem Town Board).
The committee will have its annual dinner on Oct. 8 at Esperanza Restaurant, 3456 Route 54A. Mix and mingle will run from 5:30-7 p.m., followed by the dinner and program from 7-9 p.m.
The keynote speaker is Nick Langworthy, chairman of the state Republican Party. Candidates expected to attend the dinner are Reed, O’Mara and Palmesano.
For tickets, contact John Prendergast at yatesrepubcomm@frontier.net.
There will be a boat parade flotilla on Keuka Lake (Bluff Point) for President Trump Aug. 22, starting at 10:30 a.m. The event is being hosted by Al and Leslie Triosi.
The county Republican headquarters, at 14 Main St. in Penn Yan, will be open from mid-September until the Nov. 3 election.