PENN YAN — A frequent guest commentator on Fox News and other media outlets spoke at the Yates County Republican Committee’s recent Chairman’s Club meeting.
John Burnett, managing director and founder of New York City-based management consulting firm 1 Empire Group, addressed the club at Top of the Lake restaurant. Burnett is a business executive with more than 20 years of experience in financial services and energy pricing industries.
A political veteran, Burnett is an official with the state Republican Party and ran for New York City comptroller in 2013. When discussing the issues facing New Yorkers today, Burnett said “There is no other time in history that Blacks and Whites have more in common.”
Burnett is also an adjunct professor at Hampton University and New York University. His editorials on business, the economy, policy, and politics have appeared in HuffPost, U.S. News & World Report, and Washington Examiner.
He is also a frequent guest commentator on Fox News, Fox Business News, New York 1, and Pix 11 News in New York. Burnett has a bachelor’s degree with honors from New York University and a master’s degree from the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University.
The Yates County Republican Committee will hold its annual dinner Oct. 7 at Seasons on Keuka Lake, a banquet and conference center near the Hampton Inn. There will be a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and program.
The keynote speaker will be U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York.