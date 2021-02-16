PENN YAN — The Yates County Republican Committee, which met on Jan. 28, is looking for candidates for 2021 elections.
More than 50 offices are up for election this year including district attorney, county treasurer (part-time), coroner, and all 14 Legislature seats. A number of town offices also are up for election.
Republican committee members can assist candidates with getting petition signatures. People interested in running for office are encouraged to contact the Yates County Board of Elections at (315) 536-5135 or see yatescounty.org/306/candidates.
Candidates need to register and carry petitions by March 25. Those interested can also contact John Prendergast, committee chairman, at johnycrepublicans@gmail.com.
In other committee news:
• The committee is still planning its annual “Taste of Yates” fundraiser this year. More details will be announced later.
• The committee is continuing its GOP Chairman’s Club membership for those interested in advancing Republican programs in the county. Contact Prendergast for more information.