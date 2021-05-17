BENTON — The finished product may be a couple of years away, but Humane Society of Yates County officials and others hope it will be worth the wait.
Local officials were at a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony last month to mark the planned expansion of the society’s shelter on Route 14A in Benton, just north of Penn Yan. It is being funded largely through a $500,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture & Markets.
“The sheriff backed us in our grant application. The town of Benton has been great,” said Gayle Hurlbutt, president of the society’s board of directors. “We have been super blessed.”
The grant was originally announced in March 2020 and society officials hoped construction would start last October, but Hurlbutt said building costs were high at the time and COVID-19 delayed the project. While there has been some construction activity at the site since the groundbreaking, the 4,000-square-foot expansion will likely take six to eight months to build, and the interior may not be finished for a year or two.
When it’s done, the expanded shelter will have larger enclosures for dogs that will be more homelike, individual outdoor fenced-in areas for fresh air and exercise, a surgical and recovery suite for procedures such as spay and neuter, and space for bathing and grooming of dogs in the shelter’s care.
“Each dog will have his or her own room, fully enclosed with windows and free access to outdoors. They can be in their own pen or socialize with other dogs if they get along,” Hurlbutt said. “We will still maintain our enclosed outdoor play area and trails for walking.”
The current shelter, which is 20 years old and dubbed the “Shelter of Hope,” will be used for cats. Dogs and cats are now in close quarters, which can be somewhat noisy.
“When we opened in 2002, everything we had was used including kennels,” Hurlbutt said. “It has worked for a long time, but we held everything together with needle and thread.”
Hurlbutt credited Bonnie Brewer, the society’s executive director, for working with a grant writer from the state Animal Protection Federation. Yates was one of a handful of municipalities to get the maximum grant award.
“This is a huge deal for the shelter, as well as the community,” Brewer said.
The shelter does have to raise some funds for the project, and a public appeal has started. People can go to yateshumane.org for more information.
Hurlbutt said two longtime society benefactors, Joe and Sue DeGeorge, have made a major contribution through their foundation toward the local share.
“Covid was a total kick in the butt for some of our biggest fundraisers last year,” she said. “We could not do the big events.”