JERUSALEM — While he was not impaired, the driver of a car that crashed into a horse-drawn buggy late Sunday afternoon — injuring seven members of a Mennonite family — could face charges.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said late Monday afternoon that he and his investigators would be meeting Tuesday morning with county District Attorney Todd Casella to discuss possible charges against Justin Niver, 24, of Jerusalem.
In what Spike called a mass casualty incident that happened about 5:15 p.m. on East Sherman Hollow Road, Niver — who lives on nearby Comstock Road — was driving west when he hit the westbound horse-drawn buggy driven by Matthew Sensenig, 33, of Italy-Friend Road.
Spike said Sensenig, his wife Katrina and five young children were on their way home after visiting relatives on East Sherman Hollow Road. The crash happened about four miles west of Penn Yan.
Niver had just crested a hill and came upon the buggy from behind. Spike said Niver tried passing the buggy, but another vehicle was coming from the other direction and Niver hit the buggy to avoid the other vehicle.
The buggy was demolished. Sensenig and his family were all ejected into a nearby ditch and field, with some suffering serious injuries.
Four medical helicopters were called to the scene, two from Mercy Flight Central in Canandaigua and one each from LifeNet (Seneca Falls) and Guthrie Air (Sayre, Pa). Flown to Strong were Matthew and Katrina Sensenig, their 9-year-old son Eric and 7-month-old son Harlan.
Three other children, 7-year-old Lynelle, 5-year-old Jonathan and 3-year-old Glendon, were taken by Penn Yan Ambulance to Strong.
On Monday morning, Spike said the conditions of all seven had improved after getting medical care.
The crash prompted a heavy emergency response, including the Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Department and Yates County Office of Emergency Management.
Niver was not hurt, although his car — a 2008 Chevy Malibu — was significantly damaged on the right front. The car was impounded during the accident investigation.
Spike said Niver was not impaired by drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the crash. The sheriff did not say if distracted driving played a role in the crash.
The Sensenig’s horse was also hit and seriously injured. A veterinarian from Eastview Veterinary Clinic near Penn Yan euthanized the horse.