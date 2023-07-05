PENN YAN — Longtime Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike is sure to be honored on a local level by the time he retires at the end of the year.
Spike was recognized on a national level last week when he was given the President’s Outstanding Service Award at the National Sheriffs’ Association conference in Michigan.
“I was humbled, honored, and surprised to receive this award,” Spike said Friday. “It is amazing the contacts I have had over the years and impacts on the other sheriffs around the country. The outpouring of pats on the back by so many sheriffs was humbling.”
Spike, 73, announced earlier this year he will not seek an eighth four-year term as sheriff. He has been with the sheriff’s office for more than 50 years — the last 31 as sheriff.
The award was presented by Sheriff Greg Champagne of Louisiana, president of the national sheriffs’ association, and Jonathan Thompson, the organization’s executive director.
Spike, who serves on the association’s executive committee, noted that his wife, Sue, was with him at the conference.
“It is an honor to belong to this professional organization of sheriffs across the United States,” he said.