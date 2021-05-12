ITALY — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said a town resident was killed Wednesday in a mobile home fire.
Myron Worboys, 65, of Sunnyside Estates, was pronounced dead after a heavy emergency response to the fire, which was reported just before 1 p.m. The mobile home park is off Route 245.
Spike said a passing taxi driver and neighbor saw smoke coming from the mobile home, and the driver called 911. They found Worboys on the floor, near the doorway, and dragged him outside.
The Middlesex Fire Department was first on the scene, arriving to find flames coming from the home. Mutual aid came from the Naples, Potter, Rushville, and Atlanta fire companies.
Middlesex Ambulance and Medic 55 also responded, as did personnel from the Yates County office of emergency management.
Spike said there were explosions when deputies and other first responders arrived, so people were kept back from the scene. The sheriff added that the explosions came from oxygen tanks used by Worboys.
“Mr. Worboys’ spouse was not home at the time,” Spike said. “There was originally fear from neighbors that she and a young child could have been inside, but were not.”
County Coroner Tad Smith had the body taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan for an autopsy.
The Yates County fire investigation team is looking into the cause.