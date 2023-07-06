BARRINGTON — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike has identified the Dundee teenager killed in a crash Monday morning.
In an email to media outlets Wednesday, Spike identified the teen as Tyreace A. Gregory, 16. He died when the vehicle he was riding in went off Route 14A in the town of Barrington at approximately 7 a.m.
Dakota O’Shaughnessy, 20, of Dundee, was driving south when his vehicle went off the road. The vehicle rolled over several times, then hit a culvert and multiple trees before ending up on its roof.
Gregory, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by a county coroner. Spike said the body was taken to Geneva General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
O’Shaughnessy was taken by ambulance to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. Spike said his O’Shaughnessy’s injuries, while serious, were not considered life-threatening.
Spike said the sheriff’s office accident investigation unit and criminal investigation division is looking into the cause.
“The investigation is not closed and continues into this crash,” Spike said.