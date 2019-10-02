PENN YAN — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike is encouraging county residents to download a public safety app for smartphones.
"The app will help Yates County citizens stay tuned to important information from the sheriff's office," Spike said in a press release.
The app includes Offender Watch and Appriss Safety. Through the sex offender feature provided by Offender Watch, people can search — by name or location, or view a map — to see where sex offenders are in the county.
People can also search for inmates at the county jail under the inmate information feature. Provided by Appriss Safety, people can see an inmate's custody status or see if there is a change in that status.
Submit a Tip, a form that lets people submit a crime tip, is another of the app’s key features. The tip, sent anonymously or with contact information along with photos, is confidential.
Spike said app users are encouraged to submit tips regarding ongoing investigations, but should call 911 in the case of an emergency.
The app also allows people to see Yates County's most wanted fugitives, including photos, details, and offenses. Spike said people who encounter any of the fugitives should not try to apprehend them, but use the submit a tip feature.
In addition to the inmate search, the app's inmate information section includes details on the county jail, including visiting hours, rules, bail payments, and online commissary account deposits. Other important app features include press releases, cold cases, programs and services, and recruitment and employment.
People can also read and share media posts from the sheriff's office via Facebook and Twitter.
To engage the community in public safety, anyone with the app can use the "Share our App" feature under settings. You can also forward any alerts or posts to friends, family, and neighbors.
"This app allows us to deliver up to date information in a timely fashion to those who are most important to us — the citizens of Yates County," Spike said. "You will now have the ability to have information related to cold cases, most wanted, our jail, programs and services we offer, training, victim notifications, submit a tip, and many more features, all in one place, right at your fingertips, at no cost to you."
To download the app, search “Yates County Sheriff” in your phone's app store or Google Play.