PENN YAN — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the national drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Sheriff Ron Spike said his office is collaborating with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to prevent pill abuse and theft by having people rid their homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
Spike added that disposing of unused medicine by flushing it down the toilet or throwing it in the trash leads to environmental, safety, and health hazards.
People can bring their prescription, over-the-counter, and pet medicine for disposal at the rear of the county courthouse, 415 Liberty St., where it will be taken by deputies. Spike said the drive-thru service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
Liquids, needles, or “sharps” will be not accepted.