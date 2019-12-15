PENN YAN — Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said scams and frauds are common around the holiday season, and his office has gotten complaints recently from county residents who received telephone calls.
One scam involves someone claiming to be a Social Security administration agent, telling the resident their account number has been fraudulently used and they will have to get a new number. The scammer tries to get the person’s current Social Security number, name and other information.
Another scam is from someone claiming to be from New York State Electric & Gas, saying the person’s power will be shut off if an immediate payment is not made. The scammer tries to get a credit card number over the phone.
“These are scam and fraud phone calls. Social Security does not make phone calls like this, nor does NYSEG operate this way,” Spike said. “The caller is trying to get your identification information or get a credit card number from you. Do not give out personal information over the phone or make monetary payments this way.”
Spike said to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft fraud, never share personal information, bank account numbers or Social Security numbers over the phone or internet. The sheriff added that the “Do Not Call” registry still exists and people can sign up by calling (888) 382-1222 or going to donotcall.gov.
“It is best to immediately hang up,” Spike said. “However, if you become a victim please call local law enforcement to report a crime.”