PENN YAN — The Yates County sheriff’s office law enforcement division has received state accreditation for another five years.
In a press release, Sheriff Ron Spike noted his office was first accredited in 2005, and was re-accredited in ’10 and ’15. The latest accreditation came after the state Division of Criminal Justice Services conducted an extensive outside assessment in early October. Inspectors found all policies/procedures, training and applicable 110 standards to be in compliance with the required contemporary benchmarks.
The Yates County sheriff’s office is one of 160 accredited police agencies of the 545 overall in New York state.
“The Governor’s Executive Order 203 on police reform and reinvention cites accreditation as a means to increase efficiency and effectiveness, promoting cooperation and coordination of public safety services, ensures appropriate training, and promotes public confidence of professional police services, so I am very proud of the men and women at YCSO for their achievement,” Spike said.