PENN YAN — The Yates County sheriff’s office raised $2,700 for Hope Walk of Yates Count through a “No Shave November” fundraiser.
Hope Walk is a grassroots organization that helps county residents who suffer from cancer. Accepting the donation was Ron Miller of Hope Walk.
Sheriff Ron Spike said the sheriff’s office unions representing law enforcement, corrections, 911 dispatchers, court security, and administration took part in what will likely become an annual event.
“This is the second year for us to raise funds for Hope Walk’s cancer efforts,” he said. “I am very proud of the unions’ generosity to help their community.”
Taking lead roles in the fundraiser were sheriff’s Sgt. Frank Ryan, president of the law enforcement union; Court Security Officer Derek Christensen, president of the corrections/court security union; and Emergency Services Dispatcher Lindsay Tones, president of the dispatchers’ union.
“We want to express our sincere appreciation to all our employees participating in the support toward Hope Walk for Yates County local cancer efforts,” they said in a joint statement.