PENN YAN — While there was some minor damage from thunderstorms that rolled through the Finger Lakes region Wednesday afternoon, workers in Yates County were still cleaning up from intense storms that came through the day before.
“We had widespread storm damage Tuesday from high winds, rain and hail that was the size of peas and dimes,” Sheriff Ron Spike said. “There were many trees and limbs down on wires, and electric loss for many.”
Spike said there may have been a microburst in the Penn Yan area just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, although that could not be confirmed by the National Weather Service.
“We had multiple calls into our 911 Center and our dispatchers were very busy,” Spike said. “Many first responders, fire departments and highway departments were out on the roads, and some streets were blocked by downed trees and limbs.”
At one point, more than 3,000 New York State Electric & Gas customers in Yates County were without power Tuesday. That number was below 10 by Wednesday afternoon.
Mike Jamison, a spokesman for Avangrid (NYSEG’s parent company), said most of those outages followed an intense thunderstorm in the late afternoon/early evening Tuesday. The storm included frequent lightning strikes and gusty winds, which broke utility poles and downed tree and power lines.
“Crews worked throughout the night to restore powers to impacted customers,” Jamison said.
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said power lines fell on a vehicle on Maple Avenue (Route 364) near School Drive. Dunham added that limbs fell on other streets in the village and heavy rain caused flooding on Lake Street that required traffic control.
Flooding also was blamed on a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Clinton and Sheppard streets. One of the drivers told police he went through a large pool of water and could not stop for a stop sign.
Emergency management officials in Ontario and Wayne counties said there were no reports of significant damage in those counties Tuesday.
Melissa Taylor, Seneca County’s director of emergency management, said about 1,500 NYSEG customers in the county were without power Tuesday. Most had power back within two hours.
There were reports of quick storms moving through northern Ontario and Seneca counties Wednesday afternoon with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, taking down some limbs and small trees.