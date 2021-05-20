PENN YAN — Yates County is partnering with a nearby internet service provider as part of its $14 million broadband project.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said Tuesday the county has reached a multi-year agreement with Empire Access. Based in Prattsburgh, Steuben County, the company already provides fiber optic service in portions of the county.
“The need for rural broadband has never been more apparent than it is now, as our county manages the coronavirus emergency. Access to telehealth services, remote learning for school children, and remote business operations all require access to broadband,” Flynn said. “The timing of our project couldn’t be better.”
The broadband project is largely being funded through a $10.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service “ReConnect” program. The grant requires a county contribution of nearly $3 million.
The project will help bring high-speed internet to more than 1,600 households, 10-plus farms, several businesses, and the Penn Yan and Dundee school systems. It is expected to improve access for an area of approximately 80 square miles in the county.
When the project is finished, which could take more than two years, residents and businesses will have access to fiber optic internet, phone, TV, and security services. People can expect to see mailings and communications from Empire Access as portions of the network become operational.
“We are excited to partner with Yates County to offer high-speed fiber optic internet in rural areas of the county that do not have fast, reliable access today,” said Jim Baase, chief operations officer at Empire Access.
Earlier this year, the county Legislature approved a $1.06 million contract with New York Engineering Services. The firm will provide engineering construction supervision.
“We are very excited to partner with Yates County on this broadband project,” said Bart Bretsch, company president.
Flynn said the county’s broadband committee has been meeting with Empire Access and New York Engineering Services officials. The latter company will be setting up an office on Main Street in Penn Yan for the duration of the project, and will be starting field work soon.
Flynn said the next step is hiring a construction firm in a bidding process. County officials hope construction can start by this fall, and it will be done in phases.
“Once we begin this fall, phase one residents can sign up right away. We should be finished with the entire project within two and a half years,” Flynn said. “We also have applied for and continue to apply for more grants to bring broadband service to every premise in the county.”