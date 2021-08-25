PENN YAN — While Yates County has not gone back to mandating masks in county buildings, that could change Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said the subject will be discussed during a special meeting Friday of the Legislature’s human services committee. It will begin at 1 p.m. in the legislative chambers.
The meeting is open to the public and can be accessed via Zoom at bit.ly/3jat8EG. The meeting ID is 81209275866 and the passcode is 389511.
People can also listen by phone at (646) 558-8656.
“Because it is such a sensitive subject, I wanted to get concurrence from the human services committee prior to mandating it,” Flynn said.
Last week, Ontario and Wayne counties returned to requiring employees and the public to wear masks in county buildings due to increasing covid cases. That applies to all people, regardless of vaccination status.
“We must be extremely vigilant to avoid this creeping into our county office buildings,” Wayne County Administrator Rick House said. “I fully understand that nobody likes going backwards, but we need to do this in order to help keep all our employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, safe.”
While Seneca County has not returned to a mask mandate, the issue was a possible topic for discussion at Tuesday’s night special Board of Supervisors meeting.