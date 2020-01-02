PENN YAN — Although it’s not official, Yates County is in line to get a $10.3 million grant that will help residents and businesses in rural areas of the county get high-speed internet.
At a county Legislature meeting last month, lawmakers approved a resolution authorizing Chairman Doug Paddock to sign the grant and security agreement with federal officials. The grant is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service ReConnect Program.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn said while the USDA has not made a formal announcement on the grant, agency officials will be in Yates County on Jan. 7 to discuss details with local officials. The official announcement is expected in late January.
County Planner Dan Long said the county applied for the grant in late May with the help of Hunt Engineers of Rochester. The grant will require a 25-percent county match of nearly $3 million.
Long said the grant will complement the county’s $2.8 million fiber-optic network and broadband infrastructure backbone. Southern Tier Network and ECC Technologies worked with the county on that project, part of a regional effort in the Southern Tier to provide high-speed internet to rural areas.
Flynn declined to discuss the grant and project in detail until the announcement by federal officials.
The federal grant will help get broadband service to homes and businesses in rural areas that don’t have it now. Local officials said there is a five-year timeline for the project.