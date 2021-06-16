PENN YAN — By an 8-5 margin, the Yates County Legislature has approved hiring a county assessor to help towns that can’t find one of their own.
The resolution was approved at Monday’s Legislature meeting. Voting no were legislators P. Earle Gleason, Jim Multer, Terry Button, Rick Willson, and Ed Bronson; Legislator Leslie Church was absent.
The issue was brought up at a previous Legislature meeting, after town of Jerusalem officials said they were having trouble finding a property assessor — typically a part-time job in rural municipalities. The county assessor could also help other towns in similar situations.
County Administrator Nonie Flynn and Chairman Doug Paddock said one reason for opposition is that the county has not worked out a contract with the town of Jerusalem. Flynn said the county can now advertise for the position, which will pay between $70,000 and $100,000 depending on health insurance, while working out an agreement with Jerusalem.
“Because the assessment profession is fairly unique, it is not easy to find qualified or interested people as easily as one can with some positions, especially in rural areas,” Flynn said. “If we do reach an agreement with Jerusalem, the sooner we can implement the service the better it will be for Jerusalem.”
In other Legislature matters:
• FIREARMS BILLS — The Legislature unanimously approved a resolution urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to not sign state Senate and Assembly bills that expose gun makers and distributors to liability if a firearm is used to cause harm.
The resolution is based on one passed by the Herkimer County Legislature. The county is home to Rem Arms (formerly Remington Arms), a major gun manufacturer.