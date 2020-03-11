PENN YAN — Several speakers are lined up for a Yates County Master Gardener program next month.
The event, dubbed “Gardening Matters Day,” will run from 9 a.m. to noon April 4 in the Yates County auditorium, 417 Liberty St. It was formerly known as “Yard N’ Garden Day.”
The speakers and topics are:
• Petra Page-Mann of Fruition Seeds — Seed saving and vegetable companion planting.
• John Rogers of the New York State Bluebird Society — Bluebirds and more.
• Colby Petersen of Yates County Soil & Water — Lake-friendly gardening.
All attending will receive free flower and vegetable seeds, and a chance to win gardening prizes donated by local businesses. Refreshments will be served, and people are asked to bring their own mug or glass.
The master gardener program is a national program of trained volunteers who work in partnership with their county Cooperative Extension Office to share information in the community.
Master gardeners are neighbors teaching neighbors about landscapes, vegetables, fruits, herbs, houseplants, beneficial and harmful insects, plant diseases, integrated pest management, wildlife management, soils, birds, composting, water conservation, and more.
Master gardeners are considered researchers rather than experts. They participate in 40 hours of training provided by staff from Cornell Cooperative Extension to gain a basic understanding of horticulture and available horticultural information and online resources.
Course topics include plant nutrition, soils, vegetable, fruit culture, trees, shrubs, lawns, diseases and insects that affect plants, pruning, and more.
The cost for the event is $15 per person. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. To register, call (315) 536-5123 or go to reg.cce.cornell.edu/gardeningmatters20_257.