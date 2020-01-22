PENN YAN — With a deadline approaching, Yates County officials are asking people to fill out a survey that will help update the county’s comprehensive plan.
“We have been sending out copies of the survey for residents to fill out for a few months now. The deadline is Jan. 30 and we’re looking for a wider group of respondents,” said Dan Long, county planner. “The majority of them have been retirees, so having some business owners, younger age groups, renters, college students, etc. would help round things out.”
The plan includes the history, current state and vision for the county, and will guide future growth and development. The county Planning Board will oversee the process and form a draft plan that will go to the county Legislature later this year.
The survey can be found online at yatescounty.org/205/Planning. While it can’t be done online, it can be printed, filled out and dropped off at the planning office. It also can be sent by mail to Comprehensive Plan Survey, Yates County Planning Department, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Copies are available at the planning office during business hours. County officials are encouraging people to give surveys to family and friends.
Long said after survey results are gathered, sub-committees will break out sections of the plan and provide feedback to the main committee for review/inclusion in a draft plan. Once the draft plan is done, there will be more review and comment for the final update.
“The original was adopted in 1975, around the time the county moved from having a Board of Supervisors to the Legislature we have now,” Long said. “If you look at the old plan, it’s surprising the amount that still relates today. They had some pretty forward looking folks putting it together.”
For more information on the survey, contact Long at dlong@yatescounty.org or (315) 536-5153.