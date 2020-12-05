By
PETE LAMBOS
PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center sits on Main Street. It is one of the oldest of its kind in New York state, actively collecting, preserving and interpreting history since 1860.
The center contains more than 50,000 artifacts dating from the mid-1700s and includes everything from costumes across time, thousands of digital images, and an impressive collection of Yates County newspapers predating microfilm technology.
Paul Bullock has been volunteering at the History Center since 2013, and he began a project with those newspapers five years ago — and continues to volunteer his time in the ongoing project.
Bullock’s mission is to take the physical pages of newspapers such as the Dundee Observer, The Chronicle-Express and other historical Yates County newspapers and digitize them, making them available via online search.
“We started a project to make these old newspapers we had searchable,” Bullock said. “We started this back in 2015, and we’re still doing it. We now have newspapers in the New York State Historic newspaper sites. People can get online and search these newspapers from home!”
When Bullock retired from his career at U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh, he wanted to come back to his roots and trace his family heritage.
“Both my father and mother were born here in Yates County,” he said. “The reason I went (to the History Center) is they had newspapers and materials to look into, and I got a lot of information there.”
Naturally, Bullock became entangled in the History Center and began volunteering his time to help with projects along the way.
“I got involved in other projects, so I’m still here!” Bullock said with a gust of vigor.
Bullock and other volunteers have processed over 200,000 newspaper pages over the past five years with more to process.
“Now we have to switch over to microfilm,” Bullock said. “We can do some microfilm, but we need money to do that.”
Bullock stated that each page of microfilm costs about 15 cents to process.
To donate directly to the project, Administrative Assistant Lisa Harper says to either call the office at (315) 536-7318 or send a check made out to Yates County History Center at 107 Chapel St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.