For a sheriff, one of our contemporary challenges is maintaining a workforce of deputies, corrections officers, dispatchers and civilian personnel to meet the mission.
I cannot recall the last time we were up to workforce allocations with deputies. The supply and demand for qualified officers are changing in times of attrition, police responsibilities, and waning job interest in law enforcement.
The result is decreasing resources. The two “R” words constant these days with sheriffs and police chiefs are recruitment and retention.
For many, having a law enforcement agency that represents the demographics in their community is challenging given the hurdles and — frankly — the dysfunction of the state Civil Service agency. The agency is antiquated in many ways when it comes to function and response — for instance, civil service exams take 3-5 months to get results back for eligibility lists for hiring considerations.
Out-of-state law enforcement agencies continually advertise and recruit workforce from New York, offering faster testing and training with competitive wages.
Challenges in recruitment and retention can vary by agency, as all have unique and local issues that can confront a police administrator. Those include community policing and especially compliance to the previous governor’s Executive Order 203, which required municipalities with police agencies to submit plans with standards for professional policing.
For agencies that were accredited, adopting a plan was not as challenging.
The other state issue affecting recruitment and retention is the Tier 6 retirement law. It is costly to new members and regrettably takes a back seat when compared to plans offered by private industry.
Exacerbating the problem is the wide range of differences in municipalities’ collective bargaining agreements. Uncompetitive wages lead many young officers to seek better opportunities in their regions (Finger Lakes or nearby Monroe County) for higher wages, better benefits, enhanced health plans at lower costs, and longevity and retention bonuses.
When an officer leaves, it is called “turnover.” This can affect recruitment, especially with signing bonuses as much as $7,000 now being offered by some municipalities.
When officer salaries are not on par with other municipalities, turnover and vacancies become commonplace. Continually trying to catch up resembles the words attributed to Albert Einstein — “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results.”
My best assets are the well-trained men and women that perform this law enforcement job 24/7/365. Return on investment, or ROI, is a term municipalities and elected officials need to focus on — especially with retention of trained, experienced officers.
A municipality can easily have a $200,000 to $300,000 investment for an officer’s first three years of employment. We rarely examine the costs of turnover, perhaps because those costs are rarely identified by a line item in a department’s budget.
Policing success is a function of an officer’s experience, training, agency policy and the officer’s ability to make commonsense decisions with little oversight from a supervisor. Turnover in an agency weakens service delivery to citizens.
When a trained police officer can realize a $10,000 to $15,000 pay hike in an adjoining county or nearby police department, the attraction is understandable. This is where law enforcement agencies and their municipalities have created a competition for interested police and peace officer candidates.
Signing bonuses are becoming commonplace in public and private entities. Moving expenses, health club memberships and other programs such as safety equipment, flexible work hours or take-home cars are attractive to candidate.
We have always required 60 college credits or military time as a prerequisite. With a decrease in the qualified applicant pool, law enforcement agencies are now considering going back to only requiring a high school diploma. It is also problematic when a police agency’s salaries and benefits package lags behind other professional occupations where wage and hours are better, and the risk factor is not present.
In New York state, Section 72-c of the General Municipal Law requires an officer to reimburse the agency that paid for their basic police training if they leave for another agency in the first three years. There is no payback after that.
Most do not realize it takes several weeks to background a new officer for hiring, and then they must attend the basic police academy regardless of their education. That takes several months, and then the new recruit must complete field training that can be 8-12 weeks — or more.
So from the time of hire to actually being an asset in their community can be 40 weeks or more. Certainly, there are not many jobs that you are not a resource until nine months after hire.
Studies have shown if an officer is going to leave a department, it is generally within the first five years and at 25-30 years of age.
Chiefs and sheriffs view salary and benefits as the biggest element of compensation affecting turnover. Pay equity is a “hot button” issue and more tangible than poor management and lack of appreciation.
When a nearby municipality steps up to address recruitment and retention, they start to attract lateral transfer applications of already trained officers. Regionally, the “domino effect” occurs attracting laterals.
The agency losing the officer to the lateral transfer then starts the hiring and training process all over again. The agency hiring the lateral does not have the expense of several months of training.
The municipality that lost the officer has a resulting ROI as zero to the taxpayers, as the hiring and training cycle starts again. Meanwhile, with an agency being shorthanded other members must work overtime, affecting the municipal budget and threatening workplace wellness.
Compensating officers what they are worth shows they are valued, and increased compensation can also be effective, especially if it is well-timed. Longevity pay, most likely coupled with other benefits to meet individual needs, might reduce turnover.
Longevity pay can boost retention of long-term, highly skilled and experienced personnel. These officers can be very effective and efficient. Although there are direct costs to such pay, their benefits likely outweigh the costs of turnover.
Similarly, a retention bonus is being used effectively with many police agencies and private employers. These bonuses have led to low turnover rates and an abundance of applicants to the agency offering such hiring opportunities.
Never before has the recruitment and retention of police personnel been as critical or as challenging as it is today. Sheriffs and chiefs know retention is key to efficient and effective performance by police officers, as experience and training is key to mentoring newer officers in quality professional policing.
To address these challenges successfully, law enforcement leaders and municipal officials must examine the process in an entirely different manner. This process will require a constant review of the labor market, compensation systems, leadership, recruiting techniques, operational management systems, civil service changes, and retention systems.
Law enforcement leaders are more and more advocating approach changes to the “R” words to their municipal officials. This sheriff hopes they will listen, as our public safety mission is so important. When officers feel they are valued, we will have improved retention and recruitment interests.