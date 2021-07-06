DRESDEN — The Yates County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a near drowning incident from Sunday.
Sheriff Ron Spike said that the incident occurred about 4 p.m. A 29-year-old man from out of state was swimming with others off a boat anchored on Seneca Lake near Dresden. When he did not surface, friends swam underwater and found him under the boat. They brought him onto the boat and called 9aa.
EMS and Dresden Fire Department first responders arrived on shore where he was taken by boat, and he was then taken by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Hospital Trauma Center in Rochester.
The Yates sheriffs marine patrol towed the boat to the Severne Point launch site.
The man’s name has not been released, and the investigation continues by Yates County deputies.