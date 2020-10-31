PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center has announced the silent auctioning of a handmade four bedroom Victorian dollhouse. Currently on display at the Keuka Candy Emporium on Main St., Penn Yan, it will remain there for viewing through Nov. 5, upon which the winning bid will be announced.
The Victorian dollhouse, handmade by Red Presher of Penn Yan, was built according to plans Mr. Presher discovered in a 1970s edition of Popular Mechanics magazine. The dollhouse took approximately 100 hours or more of work over two years.
Funds will go to the Yates County History Center.
To place a bid, call the History Center at (315) 536-7318 or by emailing ycghs@yatespast.org.