PENN YAN — The March meeting of the Yates County Legislature will be a few days later than normal.
The Legislature, which normally meets the second Monday of each month, will have its next meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17 in the legislative chambers. The change is due to the New York State Association of Counties having its 2022 legislative conference on Monday, March 14.
There will be in-person attendance and an online option for the March 17 meeting. Details for the Zoom link can be found at yatescounty.org/150/Yates-County-Legislature when the agenda is posted.
Due to Columbus Day, the Legislature will hold its October meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.