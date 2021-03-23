PENN YAN — As expected, the Yates County Legislature unanimously approved the sheriff’s office reform and reinvention plan during a special meeting Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Ron Spike and Legislature Chairman Doug Paddock conducted two public presentations on the plan in January. The sessions were part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by April 1.
The 54-page plan now goes to the state budget division for certification.