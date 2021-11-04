PENN YAN — For those who have never seen Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike with a beard, the best chance may come soon.
While other area police agencies have done “No Shave November” fundraisers in the past, Spike and his officers are doing it for the first time. Proceeds will benefit Hope Walk of Yates County, a community-based organization dedicated to helping county residents who suffer from cancer.
“This is a first for us in a campaign effort to raise funds for Hope Walk,” Spike said.
Sheriff’s office Council 82 union units, including law enforcement, corrections/court security, 911 dispatchers, and other union members, are taking part in the month-long fundraiser.
Spike said male employees who participate will donate a minimum of $1 per day — or more, if they choose — to keep their beards neatly groomed. Female employees can color their fingernails lavender.
Area police agencies that have conducted similar fundraisers donate thousands of dollars to charity each year.
Spike said Sgt. Frank Ryan (law enforcement), Court Security Officer Derek Christensen, and 911 Dispatcher Lindsay Tones, presidents of their respective units, helped organize the fundraiser.
“We want to express our sincere appreciation to all our employees participating in the support toward the Hope Walk for Yates County cancer efforts,” they said in a statement.