PENN YAN — As a rule, year-end legislative meetings are short affairs with limited, mundane resolutions meant to tie up loose ends heading into the new year.
The final meeting of 2021 for the Yates County Legislature will not be that kind of session.
On the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting is a second public hearing and vote on a proposed local law that would ban weapons in buildings owned or leased by the county.
The first hearing, held in September, drew lengthy debate, and the law was not adopted even though seven of 13 legislators voted for it. Legislator Ed Bronson was absent and at least eight votes were needed for passage.
The law would ban weapons — including firearms, stun guns and “dangerous” knives — from being taken into buildings owned or leased by the county, with the focus being the county office building. Offenders could be fined up to $500 and/or face three months in jail.
Perhaps the biggest advocate is county Clerk Lois Hall, who wrote a letter to the Legislature last week that she also provided to the Times. Hall oversees the clerk’s office and Department of Motor Vehicles, which are in different parts of the building.
She said due to the current environment, either directly or indirectly related to Covid-19, many people that her staff see are frustrated and upset. She added that rules, regulations, Covid protocols and life in general make it harder for staff to de-escalate situations.
“In the 18 years I have been employed in Yates County, I have never seen things so volatile,” Hall wrote. “The number of times law enforcement has been called to assist in my offices has increased tremendously during the past year.”
Legislators Pat Killen, Tim Cutler, P. Earle Gleason, Bill Holgate, Bonnie Percy, Dick Harper and Chairman Doug Paddock voted in favor of the proposal in September. Carlie Chilson, Leslie Church, Dan Banach, Jim Multer, Terry Button and Rick Willson were opposed.
Some legislators said while they understood the need to protect county employees, they believe the proposed law was rushed through several months ago.
Most of the public comments in September favored the proposal, although those opposed cited the potentially high cost to enforce it with security personnel and metal detectors.
In her letter to the Legislature, Hall said most counties have deputies and/or security officers at entrances to buildings, and metal detectors.
“My concern is not only for the safety of my office staff and for the other employees in the various offices in this building, but for the people that enter this building every day to do business or obtain assistance,” she said. “Without any type of security or local law banning the possession of firearms and dangerous weapons in county buildings, each and every one of us is at risk.”
Wednesday’s meeting also will include a Covid update by Sarah Christensen, the county’s director of public health, and an environmental review process on new emergency communications towers the county wants to put up in the towns of Barrington and Italy. The county may also put up a tower in Benton and replace existing towers in Jerusalem and the village of Penn Yan.
While there will be in-person attendance at the 11 a.m. meeting in the legislative chambers, Covid protocols — including masks — will be in effect. There also will be a Zoom option at bit.ly/32E99Z4; the webinar ID is 85305447106 and the passcode is 274110.
There will also be a phone option at 1-646-558-8656.