SENECA FALLS — A year of firsts. That’s how Elizabeth Fantone, past president of the National Women’s Hall of Fame, described 2022 in the Hall’s annual report.
Fantone listed the following firsts for the Hall:
• Launched a successful TikTok campaign for Women’s History Month.
• Created “Week of Women,” which piloted national programming.
• Celebrated Jennifer Gabriel’s first full year as the Hall’s executive director.
• Hosted a successful Induction Weekend Festival.
• Had the most successful induction fundraising campaign in the Hall’s history.
• 2015 inductee Jean Kilbourne became the first woman enshrined in the Hall to head the organization’s board of directors.
“Beyond a series of firsts, we saw exponential growth in the number of youth we were able to reach, held a groundbreaking for the next phase of construction at the Seneca Knitting Mill site, and celebrated nine remarkable women as they were inducted into the Hall,” Fantone said. “When I think about the strides made by the Hall in 2022, I can’t help but find myself reflecting on the stories of our inductees, how progress often feels slow but that when we find support in each other, we rise all the faster.”
In her remarks, Gabriel said the nine women inducted in 2022 made up one of the Hall’s most diverse classes of women to date, with accomplishments that span the sciences, public service, business, athletics and more.
“While they are wildly different in terms of their life’s work, several key characteristics unite them and all our 302 inductees. Grit. Determination. Strength,” Gabriel said. “Those are the same words I’d use to describe what we’ve needed to endure the past three years. The pandemic required every individual, business and nonprofit organization to think creatively and respond to ever-changing challenges.”
She said she began as executive director just weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to make one of the most difficult decisions of her career. Due to the rising number of covid cases, she recommended to the board that they postpone the 2020 induction ceremony.
“Induction traditionally serves as the Hall’s signature philanthropic event so postponing also meant deferring anticipated revenue in the form of donations, admissions and gift shop purchases. It was a scary decision and as a small nonprofit that relies on donations to fund 90 percent of operations, the stakes were high,” Gabriel said. “but we did it. The small but mighty staff pivoted while the board, our members and our supporters provided resources. Together we launched new virtual programming and created an exceptional and safe experience for those who made the pilgrimage to Seneca Falls to visit our museum.”
The annual report noted the Hall received 6,574 museum visitors, reached 35,000 students during Women’s History Month, increased social media engagement by 600%, raised just over $1 million, and the 2022 induction at the Smith Opera House in Geneva attracted 2,130 viewers who watched a live stream of the induction ceremony. Roughly 200 high school students participated in the “Conversations With Great Women,” a panel discussion with inductees. There were also 35 corporate partners who helped sponsor Induction Weekend activities.
The Hall also noted that it has named the admissions area of the Hall the Ann Marie Zon Admissions Area. The naming was in celebration of a foundational gift made by Gretchen and Peter Koch that provided seed money to purchase the former Seneca Knitting Mill as the permanent home of the Hall of Fame. Zon is a former nun from the Buffalo area who established the Nicaragua Mission Project 42 years ago, providing supplies, clothing, toys and household items for the needy in that South American country.
In addition to a plaque that will adorn the admissions area in Zon’s honor, her story is included in the Hall’s “Book of Lives & Legacies,” a digital platform that celebrates the stories and legacies of unsung heroes.
“We are grateful to the vision and passion of these foundational donors and are humbled that they choose to use this opportunity to honor a woman whose international work inspires them and so many others,” Gabriel said.
Recognition opportunities, including naming rights, are available for individuals, foundations and corporations interested in getting more involved. If interested, email admin@womenofthehall.org or call 315-568-8060.