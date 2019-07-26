GENEVA — City police said a 12-year-old city juvenile is the sole suspect in what is being called a case of hate crime related to racist graffiti discovered on three city buildings over the past two months.
Chief Mike Passalacqua said last night that at about 6:30 p.m., the Geneva Police Department executed a search warrant at the address of the juvenile suspect.
“During the execution of the search warrant, we recovered evidence relating to the crimes within the residence and evidence to support the filing of a hate crime,” he said. “The 12-year-old juvenile is the only person involved in and responsible for these crimes. Due to the age of the juvenile in this active and on-going investigation, we will not be releasing any other information at this time regarding the juvenile.”
