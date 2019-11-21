GENEVA — Jim Lyons had a life threatening diabetic condition before he took advantage of the Geneva Family YMCA’s Senior City Gold Card program more than a year ago.
Today, almost 50 pounds lighter and exercising nearly every day, his diabetes is under control. He said the Y program, which includes the well-known Silver Sneakers exercise class, is the reason why.
“My dietitian told me to join Silver Sneakers. Actually, she threatened me and said she would take me there if I didn’t go on my own,” the 77-year-old Lyons said with a laugh. “I’m single and used to eat out a lot — pretty much every night. It seemed the only activity that got me outdoors was going out to eat.”
Christina Ganzon, a dietitian with the Finger Lakes Health Diabetes Care Center, began working with Lyons 18 months ago.
“The changes I have seen are amazing. I could see Jim needed a distraction from food, but one that would not affect his social life. I suggested Silver Sneakers,” Ganzon said. “That is when big changes started to happen. He cut back on eating out and his portions. Jim has not only improved his physical health, but I have also seen a huge improvement with his cognition. Jim no longer repeats information ... and can remind me of the goals he has accomplished between appointments. Silver Sneakers was the biggest support Jim had and has helped him improve his overall health dramatically.”
The senior gold card program started in 2015 after the Y got $18,000 from the city to provide free access to the Y and its classes for city residents 65 and older. The program had about 50 participants that year who had access to the Y from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Y offered senior specific group exercise classes in the gym and pool, or seniors were free to use the weight room and/or cardio equipment. It also gave them a chance to socialize.
The program grew to 160 participants who were attending the Y regularly, but seniors wanted more access. The city provided $22,500 in funding for 2019, and the Y added another day (Thursday) for seniors to use the facility.
Mary Bakogiannis, the Y’s executive director, said as of this month more than 200 people are in the program. The city recently approved the $22,500 allocation for 2020.
“This program provides participants with so many benefits — physical improvements to health and wellness, reduced feelings of isolation, mental, social, and emotional benefits,” Bakogiannis said. “Participants who come to the Y have formed social groups and networks — going to lunch together, forming card-playing groups, organizing pot-luck lunches at the Y and off-site. It also represents a real and tangible benefit to residency and paying taxes in the city for this age group.”
Lyons and three other people spoke about the program recently.
“It gets me moving and makes everyday tasks a little easier. Even though I work part-time, it’s a good way to get out of the house,” Carol Pronti said. “I enjoy meeting the people here and the staff here really cares about you.”
“There is a lot of variety in the exercise classes,” Linda Guerrie added. “Each one has something different.”
Guerrie’s friend, Coleen Sonntag, asked Guerrie to come along after joining the program. Sonntag worked at the Y many years ago.
“I knew the programs were very good, but I was afraid to come at first because I didn’t think I would know a lot of people,” Sonntag said. “It’s a relaxed atmosphere and you do things to the best of your ability. It was nice to start coming here again.”
Sara Allen, the Y’s membership director, said an estimated 700 seniors — including members — use the Y on weekdays.
“It’s a huge contingent and our fastest-growing demographic,” Allen said. “We had a 96-year-old today and several other people over 90. It makes a big difference in their health and social activity, and it means a lot for them to come here.”
“The YMCA recognizes its good fortune to receive this funding from the city and is so grateful for what it allows us to provide to seniors in our community,” Bakogiannis added.